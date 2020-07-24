Mary Ann Morgan, age 88, died Sunday, July 19 at River Pines, Altoona, after battling Parkinson's for many years. Mary Ann was born May 10, 1932 in Eau Claire to Felix and Frances (Bonin) Derouin. She spent her entire life in Eau Claire, graduating as valedictorian from St. Patrick's and later marrying David "Bud" Morgan. Mary Ann's career was raising her 8 children and continuing as a loving grandmother. Everyone she came in contact with was overwhelmed by her compassion and concern as she always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed.
Mary Ann's "hobbies" were always her family, music, baseball (especially the Minnesota Twins), and animals. Her room at River Pines overflowed with memorabilia from all of these.
Mary Ann is survived by her children: Ivy (Jim) Hartman, Gregg (Marilyn) Morgan, Terri (Bruce) Riedinger, Todd Morgan, Robert (Jane) Morgan, John Morgan, Rich (Colleen) Morgan; 17 grandchildren: Kristi, Traci, Mandi, Rachel, Ryan, Kelli, Tina, Henry, Charlie, Lindsay, Tal, Kali, Bria, Andrew, Thomas, Kendra and Kirsten and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is precede in death by her parents, husband, sister (Elaine) and 2 sons (Peter and Michael).
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service. Visitation will take place at the church Monday morning from 9:30 am until 10:50 am. The Eulogy will take place at 10:50 am immediately followed by the Mass at 11 am. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and face masks are highly encouraged.
