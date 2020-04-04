|
|
Mary Ann Rude, 83, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire. She was born on March 9, 1937 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of the late Elmer and Esther Goulet.
She graduated from Regis High School in 1954 and married Mervil Rude in June 1955 in Eau Claire, WI at St. James the Greater Catholic Church. They moved to a hobby farm in the Town of Wheaton and were blessed with 5 children. Mary Ann was employed at Cray Research for many years and upon her retirement, she owned and operated Mary Ann's Country Inn in Elk Mound, WI. She loved people, and people loved her. She had the gift of making everyone feel at ease in a very short time.
Her greatest passion was spending time with her family and friends. She welcomed everyone and often the house was filled with extended family who were welcome to stay as long as they wanted. She also cherished her Town of Wheaton lady friends frequently recounting stories from their exciting escapades. She enjoyed camping, reading and playing cards. She loved her
home in the country, enjoying coffee on the front porch, feeding and watching birds, and the smell of fresh laundry on the clothesline. Mary Ann was a strong willed and determined person. Her sense of humor and internal strength allowed her to overcome the many adversities that resulted from a stroke she had 18 years ago. The difficulties and challenges, although overwhelming, did not break her joyful spirit and she continued to enjoy life till the end.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by her children; Colette (Richard) Spielman, Renee (Joseph) Kopnick, Jerome (Kathleen Knoll) Rude, all of Chippewa Falls, Dan (Virginia) Rude, of Elk Mound and Charles (Christine) Rude of Chippewa Falls. She is further survived by her sisters; Rose Marie Fjelstad, of Clearwater, FL, Kathy (Roger) Ploeger of Stanley, WI, and her brother Bill (Bonnie Barrett) Goulet of White Bear Lake, MN and very special niece Pamela Fiori of Lutz, FL. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren; Ryan (Kelly) Hunt of Chippewa Falls, Brianna Kopnick of Eau Claire, Ryan (Nicole Grube) of Eau Claire, Jarrod (Kim) Rude of Chippewa Falls, Danny (Marie) Rude of Eau Claire, Andrea Rude of Augusta, Amber Meehan, Darell (Cassandra) Rude and Mike Rude all of Chippewa Falls. Further survivors include 15 great-grandchildren, nieces/nephews and many very special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mervil Rude, and infant great-grandson, Wyatt Hunt.
As a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020