Mary Ann (nee Backlund) Schopper, age 90, died peacefully in her sleep on February 13, 2020. Loving mother of Kerry (Dan), Bonnie (Jerry), Kenneth (Lori) and Barbara. Cherished grandmother of ten and great grandmother of seven. Dear Aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Mary truly was one of a kind. Born into a large Swedish farm family, she held dear her childhood memories. After losing her mother at a young age, she began what became a lifetime of independence and fortitude, always making the most of whatever life dealt her. She was a true adventurer, willing to participate in any activity. At various stages during her life she was an avid hiker, square dancer, reader, choir member and bridge player, and always a loyal Twins baseball fan - regardless of their performance.
Preceded in death by her father and mother, Carl and Nancy Backlund, several sisters and a brother, and two sons-in-law. Mary leaves behind many good friends that were all touched by the friendship she easily extended. A special thank you to the entire staff of Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire, Wisconsin for creating an environment where our mother felt safe, appreciated and well cared for. We will never be able to adequately express our gratitude.
A woman of deep faith, we find comfort in knowing that she is now in heaven receiving the eternal life that she believed in. We hope that all of those we have lost before her are enjoying the spirit that we all knew and loved, though we apologize for the constant bridge games she is sure to be organizing.
A family burial and memorial service in Minnesota is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Swedish Institute located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020