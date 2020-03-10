|
On March 2nd, 2020, Mary Anne Geisert, age 74, died peacefully in her sleep in her winter retreat in Port Isabel, Texas.
Preceded in death by her husband; George Geisert, her parents; Florence and Steve Muldoon, sisters; Annie Muldoon and Ruth (Muldoon) Horlacher, brothers; Patrick, Bobby, and Tim Muldoon. Survived by her loving family: Jake and Jennifer Geisert; children Mariah (26), Jared (22), and Amara (17) and Dana and Matt Nordby; children Lillian (10) and Chloe (4), and her dog-child and most faithful companion, Bella. Also survived by her cherished sister Jane Bosher (the Queen of Brackett) and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Mary had an accomplished career for over 20 years at Cray Research and during her employment she completed her BA in English as well as her masters degree. She loved words, their meanings and the accuracy of grammar and sentence structure and attempted to teach her family how to write and speak appropriately. She also had a strong appreciation for colorful language that she used artfully and passed on to her grandchildren, who often surprised us throughout their childhood with Grandma words.
Mom was witty and curious. She frequently interrupted family entertainment (thereby torturing her children) by pausing movies to look up details to determine factual accuracy or seek a greater understanding of the story.
She loved spending time with her sisters, friends and book club, often going on garden tours, shopping excursions, and visiting cultural curiosities.
Mom fueled the local greenhouse economy and loved tending to her gardens, porch pots, and her lawn. She also cherished taking in the sparking views of Lake Altoona and Laguna Madre from a hammock.
She loved nature and the outdoors and spoke to flowers like they were friends. Known to don dark clothes and a flashlight, Mom loved the elusive and questionable pursuit of ditch flowers, birch bark, and moss. She referred to the process as liberating nature and could turn her loot into a display that Martha herself would envy.
During her time with us, our Mom valued peace, health, and harmony achieved through frequently expressing gratitude, patience, and forgiveness. More than anything, she loved her children and grandchildren. She valued her close-knit family and marveled at our accomplishments, health, and happiness, and relished in spending time with her grandchildren.
A small celebration of life for Mary will be communicated at a date yet to be determined. Mom will be laid to rest with Dad at the St. Raymonds Cemetery in Fall Creek, WI. Donations in Marys memory can be made to Bobs House for Dogs at E3015 Country Road HH, Eleva, WI 54738 or bobshousefordogs.org.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020