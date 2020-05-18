Mary Anne (Adams) Jacobs, 83, completed her earthly pilgrimage in the company of her Lord, Jesus Christ and her family, on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home in Whitehall, Wisconsin.
Mary was born at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, Wisconsin on February 4, 1937 to H. Vincent Adams and Irena (Walker) Adams of Eau Claire. She was baptized and confirmed at Lake Street Methodist Church. She attended Seventh Ward Elementary, Junior and Senior High Schools in Eau Claire, graduating with the class of 1955. Mary attended UW-Eau Claire and UW Stout. In 1958, she married her boyfriend of five years La Moine Jacobs. They moved to Waverly, Iowa, where Jake was attending Wartburg College. Mary then worked at the Waverly Pharmacy while Jake completed his final year of college. Wherever they lived during the following years of Seminary and Internship, Mary worked in pharmacies, as she had in her early years at her father's pharmacy, Adams Drug Store, Water Street, Eau Claire. They would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on May 31st of this year.
Their union of 62 years was gifted with four children: Thomas, Joel, Erik and Amy Susan. Their children were always the center and the joy of Mary's life. She would spend summers with the kids at their cottage on Lower Long Lake near New Auburn. She taught her sons to swim and saw to it they all learned to scuba dive. Mary was an insatiable reader and was a treasure-trove of information for her school age kids with their homework and her husband for his sermons. Mary enjoyed running, biking, cross-country skiing, hiking, camping and was a lifelong cat lover. Two of which, Boo and Bro, are lost without her-it's not only the cats who miss her great laugh and sense of humor. Mary was a Daughter of the American Revolution through her distant cousin, 1st Lt. Isaac Hickman of Egg Harbor, New Jersey and some distant relation to Presidents John and John Quincy Adams. Mary served on numerous school and community organizations over the years.
Mary is survived by her husband, Reverend La Moine Jacobs; son Thomas (Carol) Jacobs and grandchildren Cole and Kyleigh Jacobs; son Joel (Debra) Jacobs and grandson Joel Ross Revis, granddaughters Logan, Haidyn and grandson Garrison Jacobs; son Erik Jacobs and grandchildren Christian and Olivia Jacobs. Brother in-law Clarence Sprague and niece Karen, nephews George, Kevin, Paul and John Sprague, brother-in-law Roland (Simone) Jacobs and nephew Burton Jacobs.
Mary was preceded in death by her infant daughter Amy Susan, her parents, her sister Susan (Clarence) Sprague, and nephews Hans Jacobs and Mark Sprague.
At Mary's request, memorials may be designated for St Luke Lutheran Church at Foster, WI; Trempealeau County Humane Society; Always There Home Care of Pigeon Falls, WI; ADRC of Trempealeau County; and St Croix Hospice. Mary's family would like to thank her home healthcare server Betty Passe. As well as her hospice nurses and caregivers Katrina, Adriana, Melissa, Amy, Jennifer, Lynn, Brenda, Sarah, and Morgan.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Mary was born at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, Wisconsin on February 4, 1937 to H. Vincent Adams and Irena (Walker) Adams of Eau Claire. She was baptized and confirmed at Lake Street Methodist Church. She attended Seventh Ward Elementary, Junior and Senior High Schools in Eau Claire, graduating with the class of 1955. Mary attended UW-Eau Claire and UW Stout. In 1958, she married her boyfriend of five years La Moine Jacobs. They moved to Waverly, Iowa, where Jake was attending Wartburg College. Mary then worked at the Waverly Pharmacy while Jake completed his final year of college. Wherever they lived during the following years of Seminary and Internship, Mary worked in pharmacies, as she had in her early years at her father's pharmacy, Adams Drug Store, Water Street, Eau Claire. They would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on May 31st of this year.
Their union of 62 years was gifted with four children: Thomas, Joel, Erik and Amy Susan. Their children were always the center and the joy of Mary's life. She would spend summers with the kids at their cottage on Lower Long Lake near New Auburn. She taught her sons to swim and saw to it they all learned to scuba dive. Mary was an insatiable reader and was a treasure-trove of information for her school age kids with their homework and her husband for his sermons. Mary enjoyed running, biking, cross-country skiing, hiking, camping and was a lifelong cat lover. Two of which, Boo and Bro, are lost without her-it's not only the cats who miss her great laugh and sense of humor. Mary was a Daughter of the American Revolution through her distant cousin, 1st Lt. Isaac Hickman of Egg Harbor, New Jersey and some distant relation to Presidents John and John Quincy Adams. Mary served on numerous school and community organizations over the years.
Mary is survived by her husband, Reverend La Moine Jacobs; son Thomas (Carol) Jacobs and grandchildren Cole and Kyleigh Jacobs; son Joel (Debra) Jacobs and grandson Joel Ross Revis, granddaughters Logan, Haidyn and grandson Garrison Jacobs; son Erik Jacobs and grandchildren Christian and Olivia Jacobs. Brother in-law Clarence Sprague and niece Karen, nephews George, Kevin, Paul and John Sprague, brother-in-law Roland (Simone) Jacobs and nephew Burton Jacobs.
Mary was preceded in death by her infant daughter Amy Susan, her parents, her sister Susan (Clarence) Sprague, and nephews Hans Jacobs and Mark Sprague.
At Mary's request, memorials may be designated for St Luke Lutheran Church at Foster, WI; Trempealeau County Humane Society; Always There Home Care of Pigeon Falls, WI; ADRC of Trempealeau County; and St Croix Hospice. Mary's family would like to thank her home healthcare server Betty Passe. As well as her hospice nurses and caregivers Katrina, Adriana, Melissa, Amy, Jennifer, Lynn, Brenda, Sarah, and Morgan.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 18 to May 19, 2020.