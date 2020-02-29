|
|
Mary Mills Falkner, 72, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020.
She was born on a davenport on April 2, 1947 in Black River Falls to Philip and Mildred Mills. As a child, she was treated to a weekly trip downtown to purchase a new dress. She attended UW-Eau Claire and received both her Bachelor and Masters of Science in Business Education. During that time, she was fortunate enough to meet the love of her life Robert J. Falkner who she married on September 9, 1967.
She will be missed greatly by her children Tammy (Jerry) Eckert, Kimberly Falkner, and Craig (Elizabeth) Falkner who are now wondering what to do with her vast collection of Tupperware. Others include grandchildren Tyler Eckert, Kaitlyn Quam, James Quam, Madeline Falkner, Ryan Eckert, Robert Falkner, sisters-in-law Grace (Ronald) Wolf, Linda Mills, and Marie (Geoff) Bush, brother Sam Mills, nieces and nephews, and a wealth of extended family and friends.
Mary will enjoy the afterlife by being spoiled by, and dining out with those that proceeded her in death. Those include Peeper and Millie, Bob, in-laws John and Marcella Falkner, Sharon Falkner, brother Daniel E. Mills, and Mike Devine.
Mary taught business education in the Chippewa Valley for over 30 years and retired from CVTC in 2007. She had a passion for eclectic clothing, shopping, recipe collecting, card playing, and note writing. The wonder of her life was her six grandchildren and spending time in her comfortable condo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Mary Mills Falkner and Robert John Falkner foundation at the Eau Claire Community Foundation (306 S. Barstow S. Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701) https://eccfwi.org/funds/robert-j-falkner-fund/.
In lieu of sympathy cards the family recommends you share a story of any color about your memory of Mary. A drop box will be provided at the service.
Memorial service will take place at 1 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor James Whatley officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11 am until the time of service. Following a service, a traditional funeral lunch will be provided. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the LaGrange Cemetery in Tomah, WI.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020