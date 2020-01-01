|
Mary M. Frank passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 after a short illness. Mary Mabel Verona was born January 31, 1939 to George and Dorothea (Bergemann) Frank. Mary attended Slinger and Hartford Washington grade schools for eight years. She graduated in the Class of '57 from Hartford High School. In order to help with college expenses, Mary worked as a nurse's aide at Cedar Lake Home in West Bend, WI. Mary attended UW-Whitewater, where she worked as a library assistant, and graduated in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. At UW-Platteville in 1968 Mary completed her library license and in 1973 she completed her master's degree in Education.
Thirty-five fifth graders in Mayville, WI welcomed Mary into her teaching career. The following four years Mary taught fourth grade before coming to Osseo in 1966. She served in the district thirty-four years, five years in Osseo - fourth grade, ten years in Foster - third/fourth grades, and nineteen years in Fairchild - four years in sixth grade and the remainder in fourth. Mary was active in the Osseo-Fairchild Education Association as a chairman of various committees and as an elected officer. She was a volunteer worker at football and basketball games, as well as judging the discus for track meets.
Mary was raised on a dairy farm near Hartford, WI. The farm is now a part of Pike Lake State Park. She enjoyed traveling Wisconsin and collecting information for her classroom. Mary was a life-long learner with many interests, taking classes concerning Law related to Education, The Wisconsin Connection, NASA, Halley's Comet, Agriculture, and Children's Literature, as well as education and computer classes. Biblical Archaeology at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN was Mary's favorite topic and she attended classes for six summers.
Service to the community was also important to Mary. She served on the Hospital Auxiliary membership drives and opened her home for the Tour of Homes. Mary served on the Library Board for over twenty-five years. She was very active in the United Church of Christ as a Sunday school teacher, Moderator, Trustee, and on other committees. She was a substitute organist for surrounding churches.
In her younger years, Mary had enjoyed horseback riding and volunteering at Thayer's Lazy Acres during the summer. When she could no longer spend time riding horses, Mary adopted dogs from the Humane Society and treated them royally. After retiring from teaching Mary volunteered at the Black Bear Supper Club, Hawkweed Antiques, and for over seventeen years at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Mary enjoyed baking and was well-known for her apple pies. Playing piano and listening to music, especially Gospel and Jazz, were favorite past-times. Walking with her dog was always a highlight. The ten kilometer walk sponsored by the Osseo Volkssport Club every October was special to Mary for twenty-five years.
Mary's generosity has assisted many organizations. Memorials to Bob's House for Dogs, the Eau Claire County Humane Society, and Trempealeau County Sheriff's Dept. Christmas for Kids will be appreciated.
Mary is survived by her sister Dorothy (John) Stade of Ferguson, MO, brother John (LaVonne) Frank of Madison, WI, niece Ann (Allen Gray) Lovell of DeSoto, MO, nephew David (Chris) Stade of Miami, FL, great-nephews Cole of St Petersburg, FL, Trevor of Norfolk, VA, Andrew, and Brett Stade of Miami, FL, great-niece Alexis Stade of Miami, FL and by cousins and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and a nephew-in-law Chris Lovell, also by her loyal furry friends Darmstadt, Mercy, Oso, and Champ.
Visitation was Friday, December 27, at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home with burial in the Osseo Cemetery.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020