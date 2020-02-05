|
|
Mary Louise Gutsch, age 81, of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born on July 28, 1938 to the late Everett and Agnes (LaVelle) Baader in Eau Claire. She graduated from Regis High School in 1956. On October 3, 1959 she married Frederick H. Gutsch in Eau Claire and celebrated 60 years of marriage. Together, with all the love they shared, they raised five beautiful children.
Mary enjoyed the outdoors: watching all the wildlife, fishing, gardening, and going to her husband's, children's, and grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed all the seasons and holidays, but Christmas with all the decorations and being with her family was her favorite.
Besides being involved with her family, her deep devotion to Jesus Christ was evident. She loved God and her faith was first and foremost in her life.
Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years, Fred; children, Tony (Mary) Gutsch, David Gutsch, Tracy (Kurt) Nelson, Julie Kohls, and Mark (Linda) Gutsch; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Baader; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Howard and Bernice Gutsch; daughter-in-law, Debbie Gutsch; and brother-in-law, Norman Gutsch.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Randi with United Cerebral Palsy; Nurse John, Chaplin Mark, and Social Worker Anna from St. Joseph's Hospice; and Dr. Auth and Nurse Nancy from Pinegrove Medical for the exceptional care and support given to Mary Lou and her family.
Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home (4611 Commerce Valley Road) with Pastor Mark Schwinn officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Mary Lou to St. Joseph's Hospice (https://giving.hshs.org/sjcf/Donate.aspx). To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020