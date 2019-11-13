|
Mary Jane (Miller) Cardinal
July 23 1922 - November 11, 2019
Mary Jane passed away peacefully at Dove South Assisted Living with her son Steve, Granddaughter Cindy and her husband Craig DeMoe at her side. This occurred on November 11th Veterans Day! Mary Jane was the spouse to World War II Veteran Spencer!
At the age of 97, in an 80 lb. body, she was the survivor to cancer on three occasions, multiple surgeries, and many falls she finally lost her strength to no longer be with us. With every set back she had the will to retain her independence, love, and always concerns of family and friends to forever be known.
Mary graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1940, and married Spencer Cardinal February 2, 1942. In the first years of marriage they resided in Chippewa Falls, caring for only son Steve. Spencer had been deployed to Europe. Later they relocated to Eau Claire, where she was employed at Shedd-Brown. She worked in an administrative position for 30 years, and retired in 1986.
While in good health she and Spencer spent many years of retirement in Florida for the winter months. They found a new hobby in crafting! Mary had an unknown talent in free hand painting wood crafts, and spent many weekends at the local craft shows.
Mary Jane is survived by a son Steve (Eau Claire), Granddaughter Cindy DeMoe (Craig) Eau Claire, Great granddaughter Ashley DeMoe (LaCrosse), Great Grandson Benjamin Fleming (Brookfield), and Brother-in-law James Cardinal (Rogene) Chippewa Falls.
Preceding her in loss were her parents Vern and Evelyn Miller, her husband Spencer, daughter-in-law and best friend Joanne Cardinal, and Granddaughter Kelly Fleming.
We extend our many thanks to the staff at Dove South, Dr. Deming and his exceptional Hospice Team (Tammy you are a special person), Dr. Steve Endres and the Pain Clinic staff, Mayo Wound Care Clinic, and Dr. Reggie Cosoquin.
Memorials can be made to the Lake St. United Methodist Church, Jimmy V. Foundation for Cancer, and the .
Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Jerry Morris officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Visitation will continue at the church at the conclusion of the service during a luncheon. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
