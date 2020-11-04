1/1
Mary Jo Amundson
Mary Jo Amundson, 84, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday October 31, 2020 at her residence under the care of Mayo Health Systems Hospice.
Mary Jo was born in Eau Claire on September 7, 1936, the daughter of Bernard and JoAnn (Larson) Bernicke. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High school. Mary Jo married Donald Amundson on November 26, 1954 at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She and Don owned the Diamond Lounge in downtown Eau Claire and The Elbow Room. She managed Home Plate Restaurant, which was next to the Diamond Lounge. She was married to the love of her life for 65 years.
Mary Jo was a member of the Eau Claire Tavern League and the Eau Claire Women's Service League and the local chapter of the "Red Hat Society". She loved to vacation in Mexico and enjoyed ceramics, painting, gardening, canning, playing cards, and being with her family.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Don; children Donn "Dino" (Mary Ann) Amundson of Chippewa Falls, Kari (Philip) Cramer of Eau Claire, Jami (Dewey) Amundson of Eau Claire, and Lori (Peter) Joas of Augusta. She is also survived by her sister Suzy (Bill) Anderson of Eau Claire; twelve grandchildren, and twenty two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Todd, granddaughter Christina and brother Tom Bernicke.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
