Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services
814 1St Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 832-8301

Mary Jo Ganong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Ganong Obituary
Mary Jo Ganong, age 82, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Mary was born on April 17, 1937, to Frances and Noble Eide. She graduated from Regis Class of 1955 as co-Valedictorian. She worked three years at Wisconsin Telephone Company. Mary married Roger Ganong on July 6th, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They moved to Milwaukee after their marriage. Mary worked as an associate loan officer until starting family and returning to Eau Claire in 1970. Mary worked many part-time jobs including JC Penney Catalogue Department, Midelfort Clinic Housekeeping, and 12 years at McDonald's as opening manager. Mary and Roger were parishioners of St. James the Greater Catholic Church. Mary volunteered in both parish and school offices. Both volunteered at SonShine days for several years. Mary retired to care for her grandchildren. She enjoyed many wonderful times at their trailer on Lake Holcombe. She loved animals, especially her cats.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents; father and mother-in-law, Clarence, "Ole" and Gertrude Ganong; brothers-in-law, Ronnie and Tommy; and sister-in-law Susie.
Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Shelly), David (Holly), and Anne Martenson; grandchildren Ali, Erica, Melissa (Scott), Lindsay, Ashley, Tyler (Shelby), Mitchell, Miranda, and Jordan (Natasha); and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Austin, Landon, Macy, and Kayden.
Special thanks to the Emergency and 6th floor nursing staff at Sacred Heart Hospital and to Dan Martenson for his love and devotion to Mary.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary Jo's name to the Eau Claire Humane Society, 3900 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
A private internment will be taking place at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington, WI. In the interest of public health, we are postponing the visitation and funeral at this time due to the coronavirus. It is our sincere desire to limit the exposure of the illness to our family and our community. Thank you for your understanding and please know that the family of Mary Jo appreciates your cooperation for the good of us all.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -