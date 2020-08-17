Mary Jo (nee: Lyons) Mai, 75, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born on June 19, 1945 in Eau Claire, WI the daughter of the late Joseph Lyons and Geraldine Delores-Vorce. Mary Jo was united in marriage to John Mai on March 18, 1967 who preceded her in death on August 11, 2012.
She was employed as a circuit board inspector for B.E.I., LLC retiring after many dedicated years of service.
Mary Jo was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church where she enjoyed changing the sign every week and coming up with fun and unique quotes. She found great enjoyment in crocheting, needle point, puzzles, and spoiling her dogs.
Mary Jo is survived by her children: Susan (Bruce) Sanborn of New Lisbon, Herb (Laura) Mai of Racine, and Steve (Jenni) Mai of Moreno Valley California. She is further survived by grandchildren: Nick, Angie, Heather, Jon, James, Nate, Jared, Dylan, and Ryan, in addition to great grandchildren; Jayden, Emmet and Bunny. Mary Jo is also survived by her sister, Jo Ann (Harold) Perry, brother, Larry (Ardell) Lyons and sisters-in-law, Ellen and Gretchen Mai.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth, sister, Cindy (Roger) Washburn, sister-in-law, Mary Wahlen, brothers -in-law, Lauren, Bill, and Allen Mai.
Mary Jo's memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The Mai family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice Care at Ascension, especially Kimberly and Julie for their love and compassion.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
