Home

POWERED BY

Mary Knudtson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Knudtson Obituary
Mary Margaret Miller Knudtson, 72, of Osseo, WI passed peacefully on October 2nd, 2019, at her home.
She was born November 15th, 1946 in Eau Claire, WI. She retired from Uniroyal in 2007 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and moved to Osseo with her longtime partner and husband, David Knudtson.
Mary is survived by her husband, David Knudtson; son, Brad Brovan of Lexington, South Carolina; daughters, Carmen (John) Eikenberry of Port Orange, Florida and Shelia (Steve) Shankle of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, David (Mary Ellen) Miller of Vacaville, California; sister, Audrey Collins of Strum, WI; sister-in-law, Evelyn Miller of Summerfield, Florida; along with many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Geraldine Miller; and her brother, John Miller.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -