Mary Margaret Miller Knudtson, 72, of Osseo, WI passed peacefully on October 2nd, 2019, at her home.
She was born November 15th, 1946 in Eau Claire, WI. She retired from Uniroyal in 2007 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and moved to Osseo with her longtime partner and husband, David Knudtson.
Mary is survived by her husband, David Knudtson; son, Brad Brovan of Lexington, South Carolina; daughters, Carmen (John) Eikenberry of Port Orange, Florida and Shelia (Steve) Shankle of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, David (Mary Ellen) Miller of Vacaville, California; sister, Audrey Collins of Strum, WI; sister-in-law, Evelyn Miller of Summerfield, Florida; along with many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Geraldine Miller; and her brother, John Miller.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019