|
|
Mary E. Koontz, 86, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home, under the care of Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice.
Mary was born June 16, 1933, in Ogema, WI to Verner and Frida (Herbert) Nelson. She is a 1951 graduate of Westboro High School. She continued her education at UW - Stevens Point and earned a bachelor's degree in Geography. She married James Koontz on March 5, 1955, at First Lutheran Church in Ogema.
Mary is survived by her Husband, James of Eau Claire; Children: Dennis (Becky) Koontz of Eau Claire, David Koontz of Eau Claire, Julie Engfer of Ogema; Grandchildren: Adam Koontz of Fall Creek, Geoffrey (Melissa) Koontz of Eau Claire, Thomas Seidl of Ogema and two Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her Parents; Daughter, Barbara Koontz; Son in Law, Gregg Engfer; Brother Francis Nelson.
Mary was a librarian at UW - Stout and Eau Claire for a total of 26 years. She enjoyed the outdoors and traveling.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center St, Eau Claire. Pastor David Irgens will officiate. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Saving Grace Lutheran Church from 12:00 noon until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Mary can be given to Saving Grace Lutheran Church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020