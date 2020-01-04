|
Mary Margaret "Peggy" (Lang) Krause, 92, of Eau Claire, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Grace Woodlands, in Eau Claire.
Peggy was born November 17, 1927, to Milton Lang and Ava (Grimes) Lang in Wabeno, WI. She graduated from Wabeno High School with the Class of 1945, and later attended secretarial school in Milwaukee.
Peggy married Roland Krause, on August 28, 1948 in Wabeno, WI. They moved to Eau Claire in 1954, where they raised two daughters.
Peggy worked as a bookkeeper/accountant at Krause Interiors for over 45 years.
Peggy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, sang in the church choir and in the mid-1960's started a book club which still exists today. She enjoyed biking, camping, canoeing, and taking college classes.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Roland; daughters, Kathi Sue Krause of Eau Claire and Meg Krause and son-in-law, Chan Cleland of Washburn, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Anita Mae Morstad.
Peggy's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caring and loving staff at the following facilities: Marshfield Clinic, Sacred Heart Hospital, Milestone Senior Living Syverson Lutheran Home and Grace Woodlands and to the clergy at Grace Lutheran Church.
Her family request memorials to be directed to Feed My People, 2610 Alpine Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54703 or Grace Lutheran Church Music Department, 202 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave. in Eau Claire with Rev. Dr. Philip Ruge-Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. up to the time of service at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery in the Town of Wabeno, WI. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020