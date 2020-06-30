Mary Leland

Mary K. (Books) Leland, age 56 of Prairie Farm, WI, passed away on June 13, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer.Mary K. Leland was born on July 27, 1963 in Eau Claire, WI the daughter Ervin & Marilyn (Zielie) Books. She grew up in Eau Claire, WI, was baptized and confirmed at Christ Church Cathedral and graduated from Memorial High School in 1981. Mary was married to Pat Leland on April 10, 1987 in Eau Claire, WI and they made their home in Wheeler, WI. To this union they were blessed with 6 daughters, Amanda, Courtney, Melissa, Sacia, Mallory & Raina and in 1996 moved to Prairie Farm, WI. In addition to taking care of her family, Mary enjoyed flower gardening, horseback riding, decorating, sight seeing, attending parades, rodeos, and car races. She Loved taking care of her many pets and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Mary was also a member of the Reeve Evangelical Free Church in Reeve. WI and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Raina Leland; father, Ervin Tex Books; brother, Mike Books; and uncle, Butch ZielieSurvived by Husband - Patrick Leland Daughters - Amanda (Mike) Sandlin, Courtney Anklam (Jeff Cooper), Melissa Leland, Sacia (Ryan) Asher, Mallory (Josh) Rabska Mother - Marilyn Books Grandchildren Caiden Candler, Braiden Anklam, Corbin, Grayson, & Carter Asher Easton Rabska & Kinsley Mehalek Brother & Sister Randy (Luann) Books & Kathy Books (Dennis) Sister in Law Laurie Books Other Nieces, Nephews, Family & FriendsThere will be a Memorial Service for the immediate family and friends at 1 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Reeve Evangelical Free Church in Reeve, WI with a visitation at the church an hour before the service. Due to the COVID virus the service will be limited to 60 people. Cards may be sent to Pat Leland at P.O. Box 73, Prairie Farm, WI 54762. Interment will be at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.Scheuermann Funeral Home of Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrangements.