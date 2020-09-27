1/1
Mary Loback
Mary G. Loback, age 95, of Wheeler, WI, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at American Lutheran Home, Menomonie, WI, with her family by her side.
Mary was born January 10, 1925, in Webster, WI, to the late John and Ina (Clapsaddle) Stone. She graduated from Aggie High School. Mary married Melvin Loback on November 15, 1945, he preceded her in death in 1988. Mary was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxillary in Wheeler. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, watching the hummingbirds and cardinals, and quilting and embroidering. She was a superb cook, known for her donuts and homemade bread. Mary very much loved all of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Barney (Diane) Loback of Colfax, WI, and Melva (Mike) McIntyre, formerly of Wheeler, WI; daughter-in-law, Linda Loback of Prairie Farm; grandchildren, Teresa (Raymond) Drury, DJ (Patty) Loback, Carrie (Andy) Haasl, Derrick Loback, John (Lisa) Bird, Casey (Sara) Loback, Anna (Tom) Goodman, Lyndsey Pederson, Erin (Jon) Hempel, and Nikki Loback; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Stone of CO and Thelma Stone of OR; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; sons, Donald, Ronald and infant son, Arnold; and siblings, Claude Stone, Clarence Stone, Charlesj (Betty) Stone, and Oma (Alton) Clark.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Holden Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Grant, with Pastor Leslie Walck officiating. An outdoor public visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Please bring a chair if you plan to attend. Social distancing is appreciated.
Sampson Funeral Home is assisting the famiy with arrangements. To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
