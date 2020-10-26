Mary Lou Rose Herrick, 71, of rural Chippewa Falls, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Mary Lou, daughter of Marvin and Lucille (Sieg) Steinke was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Eau Claire, WI. She was raised and attended school in the Fall Creek area. For many years Mary Lou worked in the deli department of grocery stores starting on Birch Street in Eau Claire and then worked many years for Gordy's Market near Lake Wissota.
Throughout her life she always enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards and bowling.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Wayne "Pete" Herrick of Chippewa Falls; son Justin Glenz (Missy Conrad) of Cadott; 4 step children, Debra Kellum, Scott (Val) Herrick all of Bloomer, Cynthia Herrick of Exeland, Lonnie (Teresa) Herrick of Merrillan; sister Carol Steinke of Chippewa Falls; ½ sister Shirley Thoma of Eau Claire.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Lucille; and ½ brother Roger Edington.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 11 to 2 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
