Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF WAUKESHA
247 Wisconsin Ave
Waukesha, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF WAUKESHA
247 Wisconsin Ave
Waukesha, WI
Mary Lou Lynner

Mary Lou Lynner Obituary
Mary Lou Lynner (nee Reineke) of Waukesha found peace on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age 83 years.
Beloved wife of LaVerne "Mick" for 45 years. Loving mother of Mechelle (Craig) Esposito, Dennis (Jean) Lynner, Melissa (Bill) Ney and Mark Lynner. Proud grandma of Abigail, Clara, Lucy, Philip (Shelly), Crystal (Jose) and Justin (Samantha). Great-grandma of Violet, Nate, Vincent, Gabi, Caleb and Theo. Dear sister of Duane (Karen) Reineke, Carol Lange, Gary Reineke, David (Ginny) Reineke, Rick (Linda) Reineke and Chuck (Jane) Reineke. Mary Lou is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, February 14, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd. Waukesha, WI 53188 (on the corner of Hwy J and Hwy JJ, about 4 blocks south of I-94 on Hwy J).
Visitation will also be held on Saturday, February 15 from 10:00 AM -10:45 AM at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF WAUKESHA, 247 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. Funeral Service at 11:00AM. Interment to follow Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Hill Terrace, Memory Care Unit, for the loving care given to Mary Lou.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
