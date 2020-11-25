Mary Lou Radish, age 71, wife of George Riedel, passed away suddenly at home November 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a resident in the town of Millston, Wisconsin. Mary Lou was born on April 7, 1949 to Leonard Waldon Schwartz and Marion Irene (Hotchkiss) Schwartz of Chippewa Falls. Her grandfather was Adam Hotchkiss, who fought in the Spanish American War.

Mary Lou attended Chippewa Falls Senior High and went on to study psychology at Trident Technical College. Soon after school she married and had a son, Michael. Mary Lou moved to Bermuda, where she lived for 3 years. Afterwards she returned back to the States and traveled extensively around the world, living in numerous areas. Mary Lou settled in Daytona Beach where she lived for over 30 years. She acquired her real estate license and worked for Watson Realty of Daytona Beach for over 10 years. At her 50th class reunion she met George and later moved to Black River Falls. They were married on December 27, 2018.

Mary Lou is survived by husband George; son Michael (Michele); mother Marion; brothers William, Robert, and Scott; sister Tammy; their spouses; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services to be held at O'Neil Creek Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Only family in attendance. In lieu of flowers, Mary Lou wants donations to be made to your animal shelter.

The Torgerson's Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St., Black River Falls, is assisting the family with arrangements.







