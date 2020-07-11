Mary Miller

Mary A. Miller, 84, of Eau Claire, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Thursday, with family by her side.
Mary was born on April 24, 1936, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Ernest S. and Gladys L. (Attlesey) Steinmetz. She attended and graduated from McDonell Area Catholic Schools. On September 13, 1958, Mary married John Miller at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Mary worked as a cook in several schools within the Eau Claire School District. She was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church and PCCW. She liked spending time at golf league and loved supporting her grandchildren's extracurricular activities. John and Mary also enjoyed their trips to the casino, spending time with family and friends, and going on family vacations. Lots of memories were made, and fish were caught, at their cottage in Minong.
Mary is survived by her sons, Patrick Miller, Stephen Miller, and Donald (Christine) Miller; her daughter, Debra Balts; nine grandchildren, Jason, Amanda, Christopher, Dana, Andrea, Brandon, Jonathan, Maija and Rozi; twelve great-grandchildren, Haley, Leah, Cameron, Novalie, Everett, Emma, Elle, Everley, Enora, Brielle, Cole and Howie; brother, Don (Shari) Steinmetz; two sisters, Janet (Richard) Nosal and Lois Ruf; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2016; three brothers, Ernest Jr., David and Richard; three sisters, Joan Rathbun, Carol Jean Steinmetz and Rose Meinen; and son-in-law, Darryl Balts.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, where social distancing measures are appreciated. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, with Father Tom Krieg officiating.There will be no visitation prior to the Mass at church. Inurnment will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Eau Claire.
