1/1
Mary Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Miller, 84, of Eau Claire, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Thursday, with family by her side.
Mary was born on April 24, 1936, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Ernest S. and Gladys L. (Attlesey) Steinmetz. She attended and graduated from McDonell Area Catholic Schools. On September 13, 1958, Mary married John Miller at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Mary worked as a cook in several schools within the Eau Claire School District. She was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church and PCCW. She liked spending time at golf league and loved supporting her grandchildren's extracurricular activities. John and Mary also enjoyed their trips to the casino, spending time with family and friends, and going on family vacations. Lots of memories were made, and fish were caught, at their cottage in Minong.
Mary is survived by her sons, Patrick Miller, Stephen Miller, and Donald (Christine) Miller; her daughter, Debra Balts; nine grandchildren, Jason, Amanda, Christopher, Dana, Andrea, Brandon, Jonathan, Maija and Rozi; twelve great-grandchildren, Haley, Leah, Cameron, Novalie, Everett, Emma, Elle, Everley, Enora, Brielle, Cole and Howie; brother, Don (Shari) Steinmetz; two sisters, Janet (Richard) Nosal and Lois Ruf; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2016; three brothers, Ernest Jr., David and Richard; three sisters, Joan Rathbun, Carol Jean Steinmetz and Rose Meinen; and son-in-law, Darryl Balts.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, where social distancing measures are appreciated. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, with Father Tom Krieg officiating.There will be no visitation prior to the Mass at church. Inurnment will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Eau Claire.
For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel
1405 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 834-4456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved