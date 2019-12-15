|
Mary Alice Olson age 93, died December 13, 2019 at the Great River Care Center in McGregor, IA.
The former Mary Reid was born April 10, 1926 in Menomonie, WI to Frank and Cecil (Schumacher) Reid. She attended Louisville School and Menomonie High School.
Mary married Wilfred Olson on July 13, 1946. Together they owned several restaurants in Menomonie. Mary also managed the dispatch while Wilfred was police chief in Spring Valley. He died in 1979. Mary was a homemaker and dedicated care giver for her son.
She enjoyed playing 500, visiting family, and watching football. She was an avid Packer and Badger fan, lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and resident of Menomonie.
Mary is survived by a daughter Jerene (Harold) Arendt of Bloomington, WI and a sister Ruth Diaz of Hemet, CA. She has five grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons David and Jim, her four brothers, one sister, and three half-brothers.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI.
