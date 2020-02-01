Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory
535 S Hillcrest Pkwy
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 832-3428

Mary S. Beystrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary S. Beystrom Obituary
Mary S. Beystrom, 55, of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
She was born November 28, 1964, in Eau Claire, WI to Gerald and Marilyn (Schultz) Wendt.
On May 26, 1993, she married Jeff Beystrom and together they raised two children, Mindy and Russell. Mary was a caring person, especially when it came to her family and husband. She had many interests and hobbies, but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her dad, Gerald Wendt; husband, Jeff Beystrom; son Russell (Jennifer); grandchildren, Chantel, Mikka, Bella Christienson; sister, Sheilah (Mike); brother, Mike (Jackie); she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn; daughter, Mindy; brother, Steve.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -