Mary Traxler

Mary Louise Dahl Traxler, age 92, of Baldwin, passed away June 29 ,2020.
She was born May 21, 1928 to Edward and Angeline (Schumacher) Dahl at Maternity Hospital, Minneapolis, Minnesota (Hennepin County).
After her father passed in 1934, Mary, with her mother, Angeline, and brother Donald, moved to the Schumacher family farm in Elk Mound, joining her grandmother Mary, and several aunts/uncles and cousins residing there. Mary and Don loved everyone being together, playing and learning. In 1940 her mom married Walter Proudlock and the family moved to Knapp and then a farm in Menomonie.
Mary attended Pleasant Valley School in Elk Mound, Knapp, and then Menomonie High School where she, at 16, met the love of her life, Everett Traxler, walking to Catechism â€¦ A love that lasted 74 years.
Everett and Mary were engaged before he left for service and were married October 28, 1950, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at Elk Mound, WI. They started married life in La Crosse, WI, Austin and Albert Lea, MN, and Postville, IA, moving for Everett's power line work.
Blessed with two children, Annette and John, they then settled in Barron for 9 years, Woodville for 26 years, Chippewa Falls for 2 years, and then Eau Claire until 2018, when they planned to move to Baldwin Senior Living. With Everett's sudden passing that spring, Mary moved to the Birchwood Apartments and Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin for the past two years.
Mary worked as secretary to Mr. Ballentine in the Menomonie School District, a short time at Woodville Nursing Home and finally many years at the Baldwin School District office until her retirement.
Mary was a wonderful mother, organizer, avid thinker, artist, cook, gardener and completer of crossword puzzles-----every morning at the kitchen table.
She is survived by daughter, Annette (John) Brumbaugh, son, John (Gloria) Traxler, grandchildren Cole (Brooke), Michael (Hannah), Mallory (Aaron), Katharine (Michael), MacKenzie and Jordan, and great grandchildren Kaden, Maveric, Crew, Emmett, Reed, Elizabeth, Noah and Wyatt; nephew, Nick Dahl; great nephews, Jonathan and Joseph Dahl.
Mary is also survived and will be missed by her many good friends, neighbors, churchgoers and gardeners.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Everett, her parents, Edward & Angeline, and stepfather Walter Proudlock, granddaughter Emily, a brother Donald, a sister-in-law Janice and nephew Joseph.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a Graveside Service at 11:00 AM July 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Family would like to request those in attendance wear facial masks.
