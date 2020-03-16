|
Mary M. Wheeler, 57, of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Mary Wheeler, born Mary Mac Donald, as the first of three children born to Margaret and William Mac Donald at St Joseph's Hospital, Chippewa Falls, WI. She was later joined by two other siblings, John H. and Robert W. The family of 5 resided in the East Hill neighborhood of Chippewa Falls, WI where Mary enjoyed many, many hours playing with her dolls and best friend Christy. Sadly, William Mac Donald passed away in 1971.
A few years later, a dark-haired knight came riding into this young family's lives and with him came three beautiful children. His name was Kipling D. Wheeler. Kipling, Kip as he was known to friends and family, also lost his spouse at a very young age and so Linda K., Deborah L., and Dale L., lost their Mother.
The families quickly bonded and in 1975 Margaret and Kipling were united in Marriage. In 1976, Kip legally adopted Mary, John, and Robert making them a family of eight Wheelers! They moved to a 120-acre hobby farm south of Eau Claire, WI near Brackett, WI where Mary lived while attending and graduating from Memorial High School.
Mary had many interests in life but her favorite jobs, (she would never call it a job because she enjoyed it immensely) was providing care to others. Mary was a "Sunshine Care Person" for T.O.P.S. & the American Legion Auxiliary. She would spend hours cutting, sorting, tallying, and sending coupons to our Soldiers, Sailors, Air Force Members, and Marines overseas to help those families. Mary was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI and was well known for sending cards to members who could no longer leave their homes. Mary enjoyed many hours at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center where she was well known for greeting anyone and everyone who walked in the door.
Mary loved the Fall season and enjoyed driving herself and Margaret around looking at the beautiful leaves as they changed color and at the end of the day, as with most Sundays, she enjoyed playing Farkle.
Funeral service will take place at 11:00 am Wednesday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1915 Hogeboom Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Chou Vang officiating. Visitation will take place at the church Wednesday morning from 9:30 am until 10:45 am. An American Legion Auxiliary Service will take place at 10:45 am to conclude the visitation time. Committal service will take place at 1:30 pm on Wednesday afternoon in the Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mary's name to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or the L.E. Phillips Senior Center. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020