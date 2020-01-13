|
Maryann Mills died peacefully in the presence of her children and son-in-law at Mayo Health System Luther Hospital on January 7, 2020 exactly 20 years to the day that her husband David passed.
Maryann was born on October 27, 1930 in Viroqua, WI to Clarence and Ella Aspenson. After high school Maryann attended the Northwestern Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Biology. She started her career at Vernon County Memorial Medical Center as a medical technologist.
In 1962, she and her family moved to Eau Claire, where she began a long career at the Midlefort Clinic as the lab supervisor and helped design the new Midlefort lab located on Clairemont Ave. The last part of her career was working with Dr. Dan Jones, preparing skin cancer slides for cryosurgery.
In retirement, she and her husband David split time between Wisconsin and Texas at Trophy Gardens in Alamo, TX.
Maryann married David K. Mills on August 27th, 1952 and the celebrated 48 years together.
She is survived by her children Michael (Betty) Mills, Julie Mills (David Stokes); six grandchildren Sarah (Brad) Candell, Rachel Mills, Joel Carlsen, Elissa Carlsen, Karl (Sarah) Hehl, and Emily Hehl.
Maryann is preceded in death by David, their foster daughter Kathy Deaver Hehl, and Clarence and Ella Aspenson.
Family, friends, and her little rescue doggie "Bonnie" will deeply miss her friendship, support, and sense of humor. We will especially miss seeing her wave her "foam finger" at family gatherings for Packer games.
A Memorial Service is scheduled at 11 am on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Lane, Eau Claire. Visitation will be at 10 am until the time of service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020