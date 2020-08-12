1/1
Mason Holgate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mason Harris Holgate 31 years old passed away Saturday August 8th from a tragic motorcycle accident.
Mason loved life, his sense of humor made people laugh where ever he went. He had an incredible love for tacos and always had something witty to say. He was a loving father, brother, friend and son. He was a shining light for many people, and will be missed forever. Mason is survived by his beautiful son Trae Holgate, mother Connie (Wayne Roinestad); Father Will Holgate, sisters Leslie (Justin Dascher) Amy (Tim Bagshaw) Molly Holgate, brothers Diedrich, Todd Holgate, his beloved niece Emma Vi, many uncles, cousins, and loving friends especially his forever dear friend Lionel Peterson. Mason is preceded in death by grandparents Art and Arlene Rude, Dorothy and George Holgate, Carl and Emma Roinestad.
Mason worked at QLF in Menomonie, WI where he and the team enjoyed many great lunches together. Mason enjoyed spending time with his beloved son and working on his truck with his brother in law Justin. He and his sister Leslie shared an unbreakable bond. Fly high and rest easy until we meet again. You are loved.
Memorial visitation will take place Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be adhered to.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 832-5002
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved