Maurice Andersen

Maurice C. "Redz" Andersen, age 81 of Menomonie died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Neighbors of Dunn County.
Redz was born on January 1, 1939 to Arnold and Lavinia Andersen in Minnesota. Redz was an auto body repair man with a great talent to paint cars. He enjoyed racing snowmobiles, drag racing, riding motorcycles and was a car jockey.
He is survived by his sons: Scott "aka BULLDOG" (Diana), Stan (Sandra), Dean "aka DINO" (Lori); daughter Dee Ann Kamrowski; grandchildren: Deana, Jolene, twins Scot and Jessica, Cale, Rebecca and Brenda; great-grandchildren: Alexandria, Max, Kierra, Liam, Isabelle and Jonathon; and sisters: Donna and Rhonda.
Preceding him in death are his parents, a brother Jim and a sister Delores.
No services will be held.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Melissa and the staff at St. Croix Hospice for all the great care given to Redz.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
.