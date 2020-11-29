Bloomer Maurice "Maurie" Conrad, age 82, passed away at Mayo Clinic in Bloomer on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1938 at his grandmother's home in the Dutch Flats of Bloomer to Jesse and Mavis (Raatz) Conrad. He married Joyce Kelm, December 5, 1959 at St. John's in Cornell. Maurie was the owner operator of Coon's Pump in Bloomer for many years working as a well driller, welder, machinist and gravedigger for over 15 local cemeteries. Maurie enjoyed a cold beer and was a huge NASCAR and stock car racing fan. He had his own plane that he loved to tour around the countryside. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed making maple syrup, cutting wood and was always excited about getting a new pickup truck in any color, as long as it was black. Maurie loved sharing stories with his family and his friends and had a way with words, "re-writing" the dictionary to fit the story and did we mention, having a cold beer!
He is survived by his wife: Joyce of Bloomer; daughters: Karla (Scott) Nelson of Chippewa Falls, Karen Kramschuster (Paul Schaus) of Bloomer, Kim Conrad of Bloomer; son: Monte (Heather) of Bloomer; sisters: Sharon Schwartz of Bloomer, Crystal Conrad Sprung of Bloomer, Vicki (Steve) Iverson of Lake Elmo MN; brother: James Conrad of Bloomer; grandchildren: Morgan, Lorin, Ike, Ben, Cooper, Winston, Parker and Dalton; brother-in-law: Marvin (Lois) Kelm of Bloomer; numerous nieces nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant sister; brother-in-law: Harold Sprung; niece: Marcy Conrad; nephew: Kevin Conrad.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bloomer and will be webcast on our website. There will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 PM at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer on Monday, November 30, 2020. Please follow CDC guidelines on social distancing. Burial will be in the Bloomer Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com