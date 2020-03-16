|
Mavis Darlene Jennings, 82, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Chippewa Manor under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
She was born on July 15, 1937, the daughter of Kenneth and Marie Rinsem.
Mavis married Howard Jennings on May 24, 1958. Together they raised 5 children: Kenneth (Cindy), David (Daisy), Keith (Sue Sherman), Sharon (Dennis) Iverson, Robert (Jeff) Lorenz. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; brother-in-law, Gary (Pat) Jennings; and many nieces and nephews. Mavis is also survived by her special friend, Yvonne (Fred) Benson and their 5 children.
Mavis worked for 57 years as a CNA. In her later career, she was employed at Dunn County Healthcare Center. Sher retired from the Colfax Area Nursing Home at the age of 74. Through her years, she cared for many and loved everyone. Her reach was far bigger than any star and she wanted no attention for all the work she did as God's Messenger. Her impact was endless. She loved spending time with her family and friends of many.
Mavis was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years; parents; 2 brothers-in-law; 1 sister-in-law; 1 granddaughter; one great-grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave. in Colfax, with Pastor Leslie Walck officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020