Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sampson Funeral Home
1017 Railroad Ave
Colfax, WI 54730
(715) 962-3525

Mavis Jennings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mavis Jennings Obituary
Mavis Darlene Jennings, 82, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Chippewa Manor under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
She was born on July 15, 1937, the daughter of Kenneth and Marie Rinsem.
Mavis married Howard Jennings on May 24, 1958. Together they raised 5 children: Kenneth (Cindy), David (Daisy), Keith (Sue Sherman), Sharon (Dennis) Iverson, Robert (Jeff) Lorenz. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; brother-in-law, Gary (Pat) Jennings; and many nieces and nephews. Mavis is also survived by her special friend, Yvonne (Fred) Benson and their 5 children.
Mavis worked for 57 years as a CNA. In her later career, she was employed at Dunn County Healthcare Center. Sher retired from the Colfax Area Nursing Home at the age of 74. Through her years, she cared for many and loved everyone. Her reach was far bigger than any star and she wanted no attention for all the work she did as God's Messenger. Her impact was endless. She loved spending time with her family and friends of many.
Mavis was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years; parents; 2 brothers-in-law; 1 sister-in-law; 1 granddaughter; one great-grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave. in Colfax, with Pastor Leslie Walck officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -