Max Henry Bergen, 96, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully on Thursday, April 23rd at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Max was born on December 22, 1923 in Pipe Village, Wisconsin, the son of Max and Agatha Bergen. He grew up in Cameron, Wisconsin. Shortly after graduating from high school, Max enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he served as a tail gunner on a B-17 during World War 11 from 1943 until 1945. On March 29, 1944 while flying over Brunswick, Germany his plane was shot down, crash landed, and he and his crew were captured and held as Prisoners of War. Max was held in confinement for fourteen months until May 3, 1945 when liberated by Patton's Third Army in Germany. He received a Purple Heart for his service. Upon returning home, he married Florence Mavis Metcalf-the love of his life-on June 14, 1947 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cameron, WI. Together they raised three children. They celebrated 70 years of marriage together. They started their married life in Greenbush, moved to Cameron where their three sons were born, Rice Lake, Mankato (Minnesota), Beloit (Wisconsin), and Chetek. After their sons graduated from high school, Max and Florence moved to Neillsville where they owned and operated the White Horse Inn. Upon selling the White Horse Inn, they moved to Loyal where Florence and Max built her dream home. Several years later they moved to Eau Claire where Max worked for L.E. Phillips Treatment Center. Upon retirement, they moved to The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida where they spent thirteen wonderful years enjoying golfing, swimming, and many new friendships. Missing their children, they moved back to Eau Claire in 2003 where they resided until they moved to The Wisconsin Veteran's Home in January of 2015.
Max was a loving husband and father. Max and Florence told each other "I love you" every day. Max was a great supporter of his boys and never missed a sporting event or concert that his boys were a part of. Max was a genuine people person who loved people and treated everyone with respect. He was also a great listener. He loved spending time with family; especially his sons, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Max was a man of strong faith, reading his Bible every day and sharing his love of God with others.
Max is survived by his loving sons Mark (Linda) of Holcombe, Rick of Chetek, Robb (Linda) of Cameron; four grandchildren, Carrie Bergen Bodden, Jennifer (Justin) Kron, Amy (Dustin) Kron, Kyle (Lydia) Bergen; and five great grandchildren, Charlie, Noah, Max, Eva, and Mila.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law Cheryl, Brother Court, and Sister Etta Metcalf.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the excellent and loving care from the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls. Max always knew he was genuinely well cared for and told everyone that "What makes this a five-star place is the staff. To be able to spend the rest of my life here is the greatest blessing I could ever have." He thanked God every day for the privilege to live there.
Due to the current status of our nation's health precautions, the family will be having a memorial service at a time when all can gather in a celebration of Max. Private family committal service with military honors will take place at a later date in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron, WI.
Memorials may be directed to the Community Foundation of Chippewa County/Bergen Family Fund which will support grants in the area of Health and Human Services. (Community Foundation of Chippewa County, 404 ½ N. Bridge Street, P.O. Box 153, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or YOURLEGACYFOREVER.ORG).
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020