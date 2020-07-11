Maynard Helge Dokkestul, age 85, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Maynard was born to Helge & Maymie Larson Dokkestul in the Town of Northfield, Jackson County, on November 11, 1934. Maynard was a graduate of Hixton High School, class of 1952. He was united in marriage to Loretta E. Johnson on June 20, 1959, at Upper Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Taylor, and was a faithful husband for almost 61 years.
Maynard bought his father's dairy farm in Schermerhorn, Jackson County, in 1959. His second career began in 1974 when he sold the farm and began selling and installing Patz Barn Equipment. Maynard and his son, Howard, completed many "barn jobs" over the next 14 years. Maynard then worked for the Berg Company and helped manage a warehouse in Barron WI until his retirement in 2017.
Maynard had a love for traveling and the family made many treks "out west" with the camper to visit family as well as many fishing trips to Canada. He was a "jack of all trades" and enjoyed helping his kids with many projects as the family electrician, plumber, home builder, or groundskeeper. Maynard had a strong faith in God and servant heart, which he shared with many. His infectious smile, laughter, and love for his family will be dearly missed.
Maynard is survived by his wife, Loretta, of Eau Claire; son, Howard (Sharon) Dokkestul of Durand, WI; Lois Johnson (Tony Styx) of Crosby, MN; Sue (Lee) Kohnert of Whitehall, WI; Pamela Michaelson of Eau Claire; and Donna (Kerry) Bartos of Chippewa Falls. He is further survived by 4 grandsons: Andrew (Rebecca) Kohnert of Greenwood, WI; Alexander (Krista) Kohnert of Coon Valley, WI; Adam Kohnert of Whitehall, WI; and Connor Bartos of Chippewa Falls; step-grandson, Justin (Laura) Wagner of Durand, WI; 4 great-grandchildren (Mason & Bridget Kohnert, and Jackson & Madelyn Kohnert); 2 children that held a special place in his heart, Alex & Peyton; his sister, Agnes (Ralph) Johnson of Janesville, WI; and many nieces & nephews.
Maynard was preceded in death by his parents, sister Doris Lien, brothers Herbert & Jerome, and grandson Evan Bartos.
Rest easy dad- your work on Earth is done.
Matthew 11:28 "Jesus said, Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest".
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will take place from 9 am until the time of the service. Committal service will take place at Northfield Lutheran Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
Hulke Family "Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.