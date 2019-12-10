Home

Melissa Chodera

Melissa Chodera Obituary
Melissa Chodera, age 45, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her home.
Melissa was born on April 22,1974 to Cindy and David in Bradenton, Florida.
She is survived by her son, Sebastian; fiance Alvin; mother, Cindy; stepfather, Don; grandmother, Marilyn; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, David; grandmother, Jean, and grandfathers Claire and Donald.
Starting at an early age, Melissa was an avid reader. In her remembrance, take time to teach a child the joy of reading.
Melissa was loved, and will be missed very much.
A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
