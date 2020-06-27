Melvin Mork

Melvin Joseph Mork, age 79 of Fairchild WI, died Sunday June 21, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire WI.

Melvin was born February 13, 1941, at the homestead in the Osseo area, Town of Garfield, to Arndt and Ella (Hauge) Mork. He worked on the family farm during his younger years and left school during the eighth grade to help more on the farm. At the age of 15 Melvin went into the scrap business. He would buy old cars and scrap metal from the local neighbors and recycle them as a side job.

In 1960 Melvin married Iris Comellier and they resided in the town of Garfield and then Augusta WI. During this time Melvin helped on the family farm, worked at National Presto in Eau Claire and still did scrapping on the side. Together, he and Iris had four children, Cliff, Melissa, Jeff and Russell.

Around 1971 Melvin moved to another location in the town of Garfield not far from the family farm. There, he started up his own salvage yard that would later become Mork's Auto Salvage which he owned and operated for many years. During this same time period he also worked for the Town of Garfield, helping to maintain the roads and plow snow. In the early 1970's he met Betty (Baker) Wik and they were together until her passing in 1981. Together they had one son, Jason Mork (Wik). In 1988 Melvin married Judy Jones and they had one daughter, Ashley Mork.

Melvin enjoyed going to auctions all around the area and would buy just about anything and everything that he got a good deal on. It would not be out of the ordinary for him to go to an auction and end up buying tractors, farm machinery, vehicles, tools and other misc. items. Melvin was a wheeler-dealer and made many contacts throughout the years. Melvin always stayed busy and worked right up until he was hospitalized.

Surviving Melvin are 5 children Cliff Mork, Jeff Mork and Melissa (Mork) Felton all of Arkansas, Jason (Aleza) Mork of Osseo, and Ashley (Larry) Pittman of Augusta; 8 grandchildren Nick Webb, Dustin Mork-Barhyte, Jessica Lovelien, Curt Lovelien, Cody Lovelien, Kevin Lovelien, Larry Pittman and Lucas Pittman and several great-grandchildren.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents Arndt and Ella and by his son Russell.

A 'Celebration of Melvin's Life' will be Friday July 3, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo. A graveside service will follow at the South Beef River Cemetery at 4:15 P.M.

In lieu of flowers or plants memorials are preferred.

