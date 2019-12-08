|
Melvin A. Natti, 88, of Altoona, died Friday, December 6th, 2019 at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona.
Melvin was born on April 5th, 1931 in Ironwood, Michigan, to Hiski and Lempi (Mattson) Natti. He married Louise M. Thompson at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI in 1960.
Melvin grew up on a farm south of Ashland, WI. He attended Ashland public schools and Northland College in Ashland. He was involved in science education most of his life, teaching at the elementary, secondary, and college levels, and retiring as a school psychologist in 1994. Music occupied a large part of Melvin's life. He played an accordion throughout his high school and college years (supporting his college expenses) and also taught accordion lessons.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Louise and son, Erik both of Altoona; his sister Aune Olson; and many nieces and nephews.
As a small child he was preceded in death by his father Hiski Natti and years later by his mother Lempi and step father Reino Harjo.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday December 12th at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona). Visitation will take place an hour beforehand. The service will be officiated by Pastor Debra Boynton.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019