|
|
Melvin L. Sanders of rural Elk Mound, WI (Town of Wheaton) passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. Melvin was born to Ray and Mary (Unbehaun) Sanders on May 8, 1927 near Viola, WI. In 1932 the family moved to West Lima and stayed with his grandparents for a month or so, then moved to Hillsboro, WI. Melvin started kindergarten at Hillsboro and lived there until spring, 1942. The family again moved to a farm between Richland Center and Ithaca, WI. Melvin finished high school at Ithaca, graduating in 1945. He was prom king his senior year. Melvin entered the Marine Corps in July of 1945. His parents and younger siblings moved at this time to Eau Claire, WI. When Melvin was discharged from the military in 1946, he came to Eau Claire and went to work on the Litchfield farm that his father managed. He later went to work for Sterling Pulp & Paper (now, Cascades Tissue Group). Melvin retired from the paper mill in 1987 at the age of 60.
As Melvin himself wrote: "I met a wonderful lady downtown Eau Claire in 1947. We were married on December 24, 1949." The love of his life, Dorothy Quale. They were blessed with two daughters, Carolyn (Larry) Small of Elk Mound, Linda (Lee) Helberg of Eau Claire, son, Dean, six grandchildren: Marc (Gail) Small, Trevor (Sheila) Small, Justin (Kristin) Small, Becky (John) Kevern, Sierra Sanders, Shane Sanders, five great-grandchildren: Savannah, Bailey, Kylie, Connor, and Jay. Melvin cherished his family and looked forward to every visit. Melvin and Dorothy were first-class cheerleaders at most events their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids participated in.
Melvin and Dorothy purchased matching Honda 400 automatic motorcycles in 1979. A year or two later they purchased their first touring Honda Goldwings. They traveled extensively for the next several years together and with friends. They touched all states west of the Mississippi River and many southern states, never quite making it up the eastern seaboard, Alaska, or Hawaii.
Melvin is survived by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, Theresa Johnson, grandchildren and their spouses/significant others, great-grandchildren, two sisters: Dorothy Bridgeforth and Janet (Bill) Henry, brother-in-law, Merle Quale, many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, brothers/sisters-in-law: Harold (Evelyn), Raymond (Ellen), Vernon (Lucy) Sanders; sisters/brothers-in-law: Hazel (Clark) Mislivicek, Arline (Gordon) Cooper, brother-in-law: Carl Bridgeforth, one niece and two nephews.
The family cannot fully express their gratitude for the care Dad received while he and Mom lived at Comforts of Home Assisted Living and this past year at Comforts of Home Memory Care in Menomonie and to Mayo Hospice team for their assistance these past few weeks.
Due to restrictions placed on gathering during this COVID-19 outbreak, private graveside services will be held with military rites. The family may hold a celebration of life at a later date once restrictions are lifted. Please direct memorials to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar St., Eau Claire, WI 54703, , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102, or to a charity of your choosing in Melvin's name.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020