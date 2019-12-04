|
|
Melvin Steivang, 96 of Stanley, Wi, dear Father, Gramps and Big Papa passed away on Nov. 30th at the Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls, Wi surrounded by family.
Mel was born in Stanley on March 15th, 1923, to John and Gusta Steivang Sr., the youngest of 10.
After graduating from Stanley, he entered the Navy serving from 1942 until 1946 in the South Pacific. He was united in marriage to Nancy Solie on Sept 10th, 1949. They celebrated 63 years together until her death in 2013. Mel and Nancy owned and operated the 1st Sears Catalog Store in WI until they retired.
He is survived by his daughters Chris (Dennis) Anderson, Lynn (Jerry) Raether, his sons Greg (Gloria) Steivang of Stanley, and Timothy (Sue) Steivang of Sparta, Wi.; 14 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy, daughter Laura, his brothers Tobias, John, Arne, Alfred and Mart, and his sisters Julie, Marie, Lunna and Gudrun.
We would like to thank the wonderful and amazing people at the VA and St Joseph Hospice for taking such excellent care of Dad.
A Memorial Service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Stanley on March 14th, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019