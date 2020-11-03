Merle Olive Margaret Dahl, age 101, of Blair, died on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Merle was born on October 19, 1919 on the family farm in rural Ettrick to Oscar and Emilie (Buxrud) Stenberg. She married Herschel J. Dahl on July 31, 1938 in Decorah, IA and together they had two children, DeVere and Cheryl. Herschel preceded Merle in death on October 29, 1994.

Merle enjoyed cooking, baking and knitting.

Merle is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Bluske; eight grandchildren, Teri (Kirk) Etten, Tamara (Kevin) Fahey, Traci (Todd) Anderson, Troy (Jodi) Bluske, DeAnn (Brian) Brost, Wendy (Vern) Tranberg, Cindy (Dennis) Stephenson and Gwen (Aaron) Kidd; 17 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Jean Johnson; a brother, John Stenberg and a daughter-in-law, Erva Jo Dahl.

In addition to her parents and husband, Merle was preceded in death by her son, DeVere; a son-in-law, Monte Bluske; five brothers and four sisters.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home with burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery both in Blair. Vicar Paul Sannerud will officiate.

Merle's family would like to thank the staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care, St. Joseph's Hospice and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful, compassionate and tender care they gave Merle.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.







