1/1
Merle Dahl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle Olive Margaret Dahl, age 101, of Blair, died on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Merle was born on October 19, 1919 on the family farm in rural Ettrick to Oscar and Emilie (Buxrud) Stenberg. She married Herschel J. Dahl on July 31, 1938 in Decorah, IA and together they had two children, DeVere and Cheryl. Herschel preceded Merle in death on October 29, 1994.
Merle enjoyed cooking, baking and knitting.
Merle is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Bluske; eight grandchildren, Teri (Kirk) Etten, Tamara (Kevin) Fahey, Traci (Todd) Anderson, Troy (Jodi) Bluske, DeAnn (Brian) Brost, Wendy (Vern) Tranberg, Cindy (Dennis) Stephenson and Gwen (Aaron) Kidd; 17 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Jean Johnson; a brother, John Stenberg and a daughter-in-law, Erva Jo Dahl.
In addition to her parents and husband, Merle was preceded in death by her son, DeVere; a son-in-law, Monte Bluske; five brothers and four sisters.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home with burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery both in Blair. Vicar Paul Sannerud will officiate.
Merle's family would like to thank the staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care, St. Joseph's Hospice and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful, compassionate and tender care they gave Merle.
The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved