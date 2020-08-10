Merle A. Quale Sr., 95, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 23, 1924 in Eau Claire to Ellen (Joyce) and Charles Quale. He was raised in the town of Wheaton where he attended Sunny Valley Grade School and later Chippewa Falls High School.
Merle served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1943-45, and then served in the National Guard.
On October 23, 1951, Merle married Grace Wheeler in Mason City, Iowa. They resided in Onalaska, then Chippewa Falls. Merle worked for Mathy Construction as a heavy equipment operator for 47 years and only ever missing one day of work, retiring in 1993. Proudly, he was a 61 year member of the #139 Operating Engineers Union.
In his retirement, Merle enjoyed attending the No. WI State Fair in Chippewa Falls, going to McDonald's and visiting the Leinie Lodge.
He is survived by his son, Merle Jr. (Marge Rice) of Merrill; daughter, Cheryl (Olen) Nantz of Chippewa Falls; son-in-law, Robert Becker of Eau Claire; sister, Dorothy Sanders of Menomonie; sister-in-law, Marion Quale of Crown Point, IN; eight grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Grace on May 18, 2006; a daughter, Beverly Jean Becker; daughter-in-law, Roberta Quale; sisters, Evelyn Larson, Geraldine Running and Ellen Harsh; brothers, Charles, Alvin and Douglas Quale; in-laws, Louise Quale, Dorothy Quale, Selmer Larson, and Melvin Sanders; niece, Sharon Bautch; nephew, Wayne Harsh; and great-granddaughter, Paige.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 13 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. The service will be live streamed & webcasted on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Merle-Quale
.
Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral chapel
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com
.