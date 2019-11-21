|
Merlin Dodge, 76, of Altoona WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 19th 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Merlin was born on April 29th 1943 in Rice Lake WI to the late Russell and Adeline (Warner) Dodge. He attended and graduated from Chetek High School. On November 14th 1964 he married the love of his life Vickie Nayes.
Merlin spent the majority of his career managing at Coca-Cola and later at Bill's Distributing. When he wasn't working he enjoyed snowmobiling trips with his friends, ice fishing, and stock car racing. Family was everything to Merlin and he was very involved in their lives.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Vickie Dodge; daughters, Teresa (Wayne) Dachel, Shelley Dodge, Rachel (Jason) Myers, and Jessica Morgen; grandchildren, McKenzie Dachel, Vanessa Morgen, Evan Fulghum, Alexander Myers, and Blake Morgen; brother, Robert (Mary) Dodge; sister, LouAnn (Paul) Gilberts; and many other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Adeline Dodge.
Services will be held on Monday November 25th at St. Johns Lutheran Church (1804 Highland ave, Eau Claire) starting at noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until the start of services. A luncheon will follow the service. Pastor Christine Emerson will be officiating.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokespprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019