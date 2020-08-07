Michael Cheever

Michael W. Cheever, 62, of Augusta, passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020.
Michael Wesley Cheever was born May 7, 1958, in Cuba City, WI, to Clarence Cheever II and Janet (Maier) Cheever. He attended Boscobel High School and at the age of 17 enlisted in the United States Marines. Following his honorable discharge he returned to Wisconsin where he was employed as semi truck driver and had worked for several companies. He drove locally for Bush Brothers Canning Company and with his position he moved to Augusta where he had lived for the past 26 years. For the past 15 years he was employed in the factory for Ashley Furniture in Arcadia. While in Augusta he met his life partner Rebecca (Ginther) Kampa.
Mike loved the outdoors, he had enjoyed golfing, hunting for morel mushrooms, grilling and smoking various meats. He had always been fond of cooking and was renowned for his macaroni with home canned tomatoes and butter, simple but always very delicious. He followed the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, and always kept an eye opened for green uranium glass to add to his collection. Mike had a large extended family that he enjoyed spending time with and none of them will ever forget his infectious smile and great sense of humor.
Mike will be deeply missed by Rebecca of Augusta; father Clarence of Burlington; 4 brothers, Gregory and Mary of Viroqua, Pat and Kay of Oshkosh, Mark and Jennifer of Appleton, Douglas and Robin of Wausau; 3 sisters, Debra and Don Ellis of Chippewa Falls, Susan and Ron Updike of Boscobel, Tina Cheever of Burlington; children, Kim and Wes; Rebeccas mother and son, Margaret Ginther of Augusta and Eric Kampa of Eau Claire; also by several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother in 2018; sister Mary in infancy in 1960; niece Kelsey Butzlaff; Rebeccas dad Jack Ginther; and beloved feline friends, Sam, Tessa and Mooch.
A visitation for Mike will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. A celebration of life with his family will be held at a later date in Tomah. Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com
