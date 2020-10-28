Michael Depe

Depe, Michael J., age 71 of New Brighton. Owner of Independent Delivery Service since 1973. Preceded in death by parents, Ruth & James Depe; survived by loving wife of 46 years, Linda; daughters, Bridget (Eugene) Teigland; Heather (Paul) Favre; Charlotte (Jeffrey) Snegosky; grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Benjamin, & Ella Teigland; Evelyn & Olivia Favre; Jadon, Brody & Chloe Snegosky; sister, Jody (Eugene) Hammons; nephew, Adam Walker; also numerous cousins & childhood friends. Visitation Mon. Oct. 26, 5-8 PM at the Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley. Social distancing and masks will be honored. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials to honor Mike's life are preferred to; National Pancreatic Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation.
