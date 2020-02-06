|
Michael James Hohman passed away on February 3, 2020.
He was born to Angela and James Hohman on August 10, 1993.
Michael was known for his kind heart. He always put others before himself and stood up for what he believed in. Michael would want to be celebrated through his passions for hockey, movies, gaming, and the outdoors. Most of all, Michael's captivating smile will remain in our hearts.
Michael is survived by his mother and father, Angela and James Hohman; his sisters, Ashley (Chris) Brott and Hannah Hohman; nephew, Bentley Brott; grandparents, Elmyra and Dennis Lannigan and Mary (LeAnne) Hohman; and many aunts, uncles, and several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Fred Hohman; paternal great-grandparents Carl and Lois Hohman, Betty and Elmer Dollovoet, and Pauline and Leland Johnson; and his maternal great -grandparents, Leonard Pope and Elmyra Bowe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on February 8, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2245 Hayden Ave., Altoona with Pastor Tim Stein officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the celebration.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020