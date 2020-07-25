Michael Polinske

Michael "Mike" Polinske, 70, formerly of Augusta, passed away peacefully with his daughter at his side on Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020, at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Michael Lawrence Polinske was born on March 22, 1950, to Gilman and Marion (Hammer) Polinske. Except for the past 6 years, Mike had lived all of his life in Augusta, where he graduated from Augusta High School in 1968. Mike had been employed by Bush Brother's Canning Company in Augusta for 45 years and would have worked longer had his health permitted it.
He was united in marriage to Rebecca Haskins in 1978 and to this union he was blessed with his daughter Jennifer and being her dad and eventually a grandpa was his entire life.
In earlier years Mike had enjoyed golfing, his involvement with several Augusta bowling leagues, biking and working out. His drive to participate in daily exercise even at Dove Healthcare helped him to fight the perils of his Parkinson's disease. Prior to moving to Dove Healthcare he had resided at St. Francis Apartment's in Eau Claire for 4 years.
Mike had a wonderful outlook on life, adapting to and making the best of his situation, with that special knack of making friends wherever he went. He was a devoted son, loving father, grandfather, and a terrific friend to so many and especially all the people he worked with at Bush Brothers.
Thinking about Mike naturally puts a smile on your face and he will be dearly missed by his daughter, Jennifer and Gill Sanford of Osseo; grandchildren, Natalie Andersen, Melanie Andersen, Sarah (Kirk) Baker, Jordan Sanford and Laura Sanford; great grandson Joshua Baker; brother David Polinske of Fort Worth, TX; cousins, and the extended Haskins family. He was preceded in death by his father Gil in 1999; mother Marion in 2016; and half brother and his wife, Donald and Roberta Raber.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
Thank you to special friend Beth Larson, Heartland Hospice, and Dove healthcare Osseo.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com
.