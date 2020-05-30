Michael Wilbur Schafer, 82, passed away on May 21, 2020. He was born on January 13, 1938, in Nashville, Tenn., to Frances (Webert) and Wilbur Schafer. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Michael is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen (Hansen) Schafer; four children, Catherine Ellett, Michael Schafer and Jean Van Dyke of Kingwood, Texas, and Christopher Schafer of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren; one brother; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Michael was raised in Eau Claire, Wis., graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1956 and attended the University of Chicago and American University (District of Columbia).

He spent 40 years in the ocean transportation business; moved to the Houston, Texas, area in 1977; and retired in 2000. He was blessed to have a full and successful life.







