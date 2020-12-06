1/1
Michael Shafer
Michael Guy Shafer, age 66, was called home to heaven on December 3, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1954 in Eau Claire to the parents of Vernon & Marietta (Spores) Shafer.
Michael was united in marriage to Pamela Emerson on July 10th, 1980.
Michael is survived by his wife, Pamela; children, Shawn Shafer, Anthony Shafer & Aleasha Brown; three grandchildren, Logan Rollins, Riley Shafer and Eclipse Brown; siblings, David Shafer (Charlotte), Ann Newman, Joseph (Dorene) Shafer, Linda (Bruce) Baugher; many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon & Marietta; brothers, Leroy, Bruce, Dennis; sisters, Shirley and Bonnie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Eleva, WI is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home - Eleva
26129 Pine Street West
Eleva, WI 54738
1~715~287~4415
