|
|
Michael R. Shanley, 68, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, December 13, 2019, after recent medical issues.
Mike was born on June 18, 1951, in Pratt, Kansas, to William and Lola (Ward) Shanley. Growing up he was involved in Boy Scouts and achieved the highest ranking of Eagle Scout. Mike attended Hutchinson Community College and Kansas State University where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda Social Fraternity. Upon graduating with his Bachelor's Degree in Biology, Mike worked as an Agronomy research assistant at Kansas State University. In the following years, Mike was a Research Agronomist at Pioneer Hybrid International in Kansas. During that time he met Rebecca Sue Bailey, and they married in Garnett, Kansas on December 24, 1976. In 1987, Mike was transferred to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Following his research work, Mike became a chemist and project manager for WRR Environmental Services. Post retirement, Mike enjoyed working with his freight crew at Scheels All Sports.
Mike was a devoted member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eau Claire. Mike was also an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He was an active member of Wisconsin Trout Unlimited and served on the planning committee for the State Youth Fishing Camp where he mentored young campers. Additionally, at the local Clear Waters Chapter, Mike was the Youth Committee Chair, participated in stream restoration projects, and instructed fly-tying classes and fly casting clinics. Mike had a wide interest in sports and was a loyal supporter of his children and grandchildren in their activities. In particular, he enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Wisconsin Badgers, and he sought countless opportunities to meet his favorite coaches and athletes.
Mike is survived by his loving family, including his wife of over 42 years, Becky; daughter, Kelly Lynn Shanley (Charles) Nordstrom with grandchildren William James, Julia Rebecca Lynn, and Colin Charles Charlie; son, Brian James (Lindsey) Shanley with grandchildren Greta Elizabeth and Henry Michael; son, Kent William (Kayla) Shanley with grandchildren Corinne Adele and Elowen Kae. He is also survived by his mother, Lola of Hutchinson, KS. He was preceded in death by his father, William.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to First Congregational UCC or Clear Waters Trout Unlimited in care of: Wisconsin Clear Waters TU, PO Box 822, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 Broadway St., in Eau Claire. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church with Rev. Dr. Mark X. Pirazzini officiating. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019