1/1
Michael Tryggestad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael S. Tryggestad, 64, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital with his sister at his side.
Michael was born October 29, 1955, at Dunn County Hospital in Menomonie, WI, the son of Gordon and Gertrude (Cummins) Tryggestad. He grew up in Eleva and attended Chimney Rock School graduating in 1973. Michael worked at the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center as a wood cutter and in other various capacities.
He loved to farm with his father as he grew up. Michael was very fond of animals and they loved him. He loved, puzzles, games, movies, bowling, fishing and musical events.
Michael is survived by his sister, Julie Tryggestad-Smith of Woodbury; two nieces, Tina (Christian Cortner) Tryggestad of Eau Claire, and Melissa (Brian) Bartels of Woodbury; grandnephew, Elijah Reed of Eau Claire; grandniece, Elizabeth Bartels of Woodbury; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Eleva Cemetery in Eleva, WI, with Pastor Tom Bryan officiating. A brief time of visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to services at the cemetery. Facemasks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bob's House For Dogs online at bobshousefordogs.org.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services
1717 Devney Dr
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 835-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chippewa Valley Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved