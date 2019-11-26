|
Michael Stephen Winterberg, 31, died at Sacred Heart Hospital on November 24, 2019. He was born in St. Petersburg, FL on November 21, 1988, to Dr. Dwayne and Debbie Winterberg. During his childhood Michael lived in Florida, New Brunswick Canada and the past 19 years in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from North High School in 2007. He enlisted in the army national guard his senior year where he served 8 years. Michael was deployed on an active duty tour in Iraq during 2009-2010 as a Specialist in Detachment 1 Company F 132 Brigade. He was an entrepreneur and started his own businesses. In 2012 he started Tom-E-Gun specializing in tactical firearms manufacturing and had a Class 3 license. In 2015 he started ALPS Protection body guard agency. Michael graduated May of 2019 from Chippewa Valley Technical College with a degree in Criminal Justice, and he was enrolled in the Police Academy. He was passionate about movies, enjoyed off-roading in his jeep, loved fast cars, motorcycles, and guns. He loved God, his family, friends, his animals, and had a tender heart. Michael will be missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in his death by his grandmother Bessie Winterberg, grandfather M. Lee Schenck, aunt Connie Shireman, and aunt Jean Winterberg. He is survived by his parents Dwayne and Debbie Winterberg, his brother Jeremy Winterberg, grandfather F. Lester Winterberg and grandmother Helen Scheck, uncle Bruce Winterberg, uncle Jim (Pat) Shireman, aunt Patricia (Rev. Dennis) Waymire, aunt Juanita (Dr. Eddie) Garcia, aunt Rev. Sharon (Rev. Dalbert) Walker, uncle Dr. Kenneth (Angie) Schenck and many cousins who he loved.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, 2405 Keith Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Fancy Creek Cemetery in Gillingham, WI near Richland Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred to assist with expenses.
